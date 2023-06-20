Mullins, Mountcastle Begin MLB Rehab with Norfolk

In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle are joining the Tides on a Major League Rehab Assignment. Mullins has been out for the Orioles since May 30, while Mountcastle has been out retroactively since June 10. Neither have played for Norfolk since the 2019 season.

On top of the rehab assignments, Orioles prospects César Prieto, Justin Armbruester and Wandisson Charles are being promoted from Double-A Bowie to Norfolk. According to MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Orioles Prospects list, Prieto is ranked #16 while Armbruester is ranked #30. Charles was signed by the Orioles last offseason as a minor league free agent.

Prieto, 24, was born in Cienfuegos, Cuba and signed as an International Free Agent on January 15, 2022. In 58 games with Bowie he hit .364 (84-for-231) with 33 runs, 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while slashing .406/.476/.882. Prieto leaves the Eastern League as the batting average leader by .039 points, while also ranking in hits (1st), on-base percentage (5th) and OPS (T-8th). His average ranks fifth in all of Minor League Baseball, while recording the third-most hits

Armbruester, 24, was born in Bellevue, Washington and was drafted by the Orioles in the 12th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of New Mexico. In 12 starts with Bowie, he went 3-2 with a 2.47 ERA (17 ER, 62.0 IP), a 1.15 WHIP, a .228 opponent's average and 43 strikeouts to 19 walks. Armbruester ranked in the Eastern League in ERA (2nd), opposing slugging (3rd, .355), WHIP (4th) and opponent's average (T-9th).

Charles, 26, was born in Baní, Domincan Republic and originally joined affiliated baseball as an International Free Agent with Oakland on March 24, 2015. He elected free agency this offseason before signing with Baltimore on December 19, 2022. In 13 relief appearances with Bowie, Charles went 2-1 with a 2.35 ERA (4 ER, 15.1 IP), a 0.78 WHIP and a .127 opponent's average with 26 strikeouts to five walks. Among the 106 Eastern League relief pitchers with at least 15.1 innings pitched out of the bullpen, he led the league in strikeouts per nine innings (15.26) and opponent's average, while ranking second in strikeouts to walks (5.20) and third in WHIP.

