Bats Drop Series Opener 11-5 at Charlotte

June 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







Chuckie Robinson recorded a two-run RBI double, finishing the night 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Michael Siani also went 2-for-3, his third game with two hits in the last four games, and stole his team-high 14th stolen base this season.

Bats drop their second straight series opener after winning eight consecutive.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, June 28, 6:35 pm E.T. (vs. Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Promos: Baseball Bingo

Wine-Out Wednesday (enjoy $6 Cupcake Vineyards wine pours and cocktails, as well as Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine peach Moscato wine slushies during the game)

Senior Night (1/2 price senior tickets + senior stroll around the bases after the game - ages 55 & older)

