Bats Drop Series Opener 11-5 at Charlotte
June 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
Chuckie Robinson recorded a two-run RBI double, finishing the night 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Michael Siani also went 2-for-3, his third game with two hits in the last four games, and stole his team-high 14th stolen base this season.
Bats drop their second straight series opener after winning eight consecutive.
Next Home Game: Wednesday, June 28, 6:35 pm E.T. (vs. Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)
Promos: Baseball Bingo
Wine-Out Wednesday (enjoy $6 Cupcake Vineyards wine pours and cocktails, as well as Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine peach Moscato wine slushies during the game)
Senior Night (1/2 price senior tickets + senior stroll around the bases after the game - ages 55 & older)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 20, 2023
- I-Cubs Drop Opener to Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Woods Richardson Solid as Saints Continue Winning Ways, 6-2 Over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Open Six-Game Series at Cubs with Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers' Record Win Streak Ends in Rochester with 5-4 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jones Impresses in Indians' Tuesday Night Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Grissom Spearheads Offense, Winans Dominates Again as Gwinnett Beats Jacksonville 6-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Beat the Bats 11-5 in Tuesday's Opener - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Storm Back, Beat Storm Chasers, 5-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Drop Series Opener 11-5 at Charlotte - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Falls 6-2 in Opener with Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Grissom Spearheads Offense, Winans Dominates Again as Gwinnett Beats Jacksonville 6-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Drop Series Opener Against St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Rally in Eighth to Beat IronPigs 7-5, Win Fourth in a Row - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Succumb to Late WooSox Rally - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Lose One-Run Contest to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Buffalo Bisons
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Edges Buffalo 2-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tuesday's Scheduled Bulls-Mets Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse and Durham Postponed Because of Rain in North Carolina - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds and Tides Postponed Due to Rain - Nashville Sounds
- Twins Sign Catcher Mark Kolozsvary to Minor League Deal, Assign him to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- 6.20.23 Game Information: Columbus Blue Birds (30-37) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (29-38) - Indianapolis Indians
- June 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 20 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mullins, Mountcastle Begin MLB Rehab with Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 20 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Marlins to Send Chisholm Jr. to Jumbo Shrimp for Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs to Transform into Corgis on Tuesday, August 1 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- 100 Days Away: SWING at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Dollar Dog Night, Wizarding Weekend and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand - Durham Bulls
- On Deck at the Vic: Negro Leagues Week and Indianapolis ABCs Jersey Auction - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.