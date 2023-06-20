I-Cubs Drop Opener to Redbirds
June 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (39-29) had their five-game winning streak snapped with an 8-5 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (38-32) in game one of the series at Principal Park.
Iowa got the scoring started in the first inning on a solo home run from Yonathan Perlaza, taking a 1-0 lead. They extended their lead to 2-0 on an RBI single from Dom Nuñez in the second inning.
They held a 2-0 lead until the fourth, when Memphis tied the game with an RBI single from Moises Gomez and an RBI double from Taylor Motter. For the first time all night, the Redbirds took a lead in the fifth inning, scoring two runs on a triple from Masyn Winn and a single from Matt Koperniak.
With Iowa trailing 4-2, Memphis blew the game open with a four-run sixth inning. They scored on an RBI single, a bases loaded walk, an error and a wild pitch. The I-Cubs answered with three runs of their own on another single from Nuñez and a two-run single by David Bote.
Neither team scored again, as Iowa had their season-long five-game winning streak snapped with an 8-5 loss.
POSTGAME NOTES:
Yonathan Perlaza extended his on-base streak to 28 games with his solo home run in the first inning. Over his current stretch, the outfielder has at least one hit in all but three of the 28 games.
All nine players in Iowa's lineup struck out at least once tonight, while eight of the nine recorded one or more hit.
Iowa and Memphis are set to play game two of their six-game series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Principal Park set for 12:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
