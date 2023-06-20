Dollar Dog Night, Wizarding Weekend and Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back for their seventh homestand of 2023 with a six-game series against the New York Mets Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets! The exciting week includes Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday (June 20), Kids Eat Free Wednesday (June 21) and Dollar Dog Night with 1913 Throwback Jerseys (June 22). Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux are back along with Wizarding Weekend (June 23-24), Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World and Ripken the Bat Dog presented by Sit Means Sit Apex (June 24) followed by Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (June 25) closing out the week.

Tuesday, June 20th vs Syracuse (6:35pm)

Tacos & Tallboys: Swing by the DBAP for $2 tacos and $5 select 16oz cans!

Wednesday, June 21st vs Syracuse (6:35pm) - Presented by PGA Tour Superstore

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Thursday, June 22nd vs Syracuse (6:35pm)

Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

1913 Throwback Night: The Bulls are throwing it back to pay homage to the 1913 Durham Bulls, with players and coaches wearing specialty jerseys modeled after that team's uniform. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the final game on June 22 with proceeds benefiting the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League.

Crumbl Cookies Giveaway (1st 1,000 fans): Get here early! The first 1,000 fans will receive coupons for one free cookie courtesy of Crumbl Cookies to use at any Triangle location.

Friday, June 23rd vs Syracuse (6:35pm) -Presented by Diaper Bank of North Carolina

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Wizarding Weekend: The Bulls will host not one but two Wizarding Nights as part of a fun-filled weekend!

Diaper Drive: From June 19 leading up to June 23, the Durham Bulls and Diaper Bank of North Carolina will be hosting a diaper drive inside the main entrance of the ballpark to collect packages of diapers for families in need. During the Friday game, fans can bring donations to the front entrance and open packages will be accepted. Each person who has donated will receive a ticket voucher to a future Bulls game during the 2023 season.

Saturday, June 24th vs Syracuse (6:35pm) - Presented by Housing Solutions

Saturday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games. Presented By Sit Means Sit Apex.

Wizarding Weekend: Join us for another night of magic during Wizarding Weekend!

Sunday, June 25th vs Syracuse (5:05pm) - Presented by GKN Automotive

Kids Run the Bases: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Meet the Team: Come meet the Bulls! From 3-4pm fans can join us for a meet and greet along with autograph signings, yard games and catch on the field! Game ticket and preregistration are required, fans can pre-register here: https://bit.ly/3NvWdJF

Tickets for all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

