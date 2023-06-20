Wings Storm Back, Beat Storm Chasers, 5-4

The Rochester Red Wings outlasted the Omaha Storm Chasers, completing a late-game comeback to win the first game of the six-game series, 5-4. RHP Wily Peralta pitched five scoreless innings, and LF Alex Call smashed a two-run, home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to help lift the Wings to a series-opening win.

Rochester struck first on Tuesday night, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. LF Alex Call walked and stole second base, setting up DH Nomar Mazara to drive him in with an RBI single, the lefty's 19th of run driven in of the season. RHP Wily Peralta would carry the lead into the sixth inning, only allowing two Omaha runners into scoring position across his five innings of work.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Storm Chasers took the lead with four runs on four hits and two walks. Omaha loaded the bases on three straight singles and then tied the game when DH Brewer Hicklen drew a walk. Another walk to 3B Clay Dungan gave the Storm Chasers the lead, and a flyout from SS Adeiny Hechavarria plated LF John Rave. A final single from 1B Angelo Castellano to finish off the inning scored Hicklen and gave the Storm Chasers a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Wings tacked on two more runs, cutting the deficit to 4-3 thanks to a two-run home run from LF Alex Call that came off the bat at 104 MPH. Call became the second player this season to collect a homer in his first game as a Wing, after RF Blake Rutherford homered in his Rochester debut on Saturday. The Wings tied up the game in the following inning off of an RBI double from Alu that plated C Drew Millas.

A wild pitch from RHP Dylan Coleman allowed SS Richie Martin to score and give Rochester a 5-4 lead, one they'd hold on to to win the first game of the series against Omaha, improving to 6-7 in series openers and 29-11 when they score at least four runs.

RHP Wily Peralta started Tuesday night for the Red Wings and pitched five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing three walks while striking out four batters. After RHP Oldavi Javier allowed four runs, LHP Jose Ferrer (4-3, 4.14) and RHP Tyler Danish *came in and struck out three batters while walking one and allowing two hits across three scoreless innings of work, with Ferrer earning the win. RHP *Gerson Moreno closed the door once again and earned his second consecutive save.

LF Alex Call earned Tuesday's Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors in his first game since being optioned to Rochester on 6/16. Call smashed a two-run homer as part of a 1-for-2 day where he collected two walks, a stolen base and scored a run.

The Red Wings will look to make it two in a row Wednesday afternoon for the second game of their series against the Storm Chasers. Rochester's RHP Paolo Espino is scheduled to start against Omaha's RHP Max Castillo. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

