Red Wings Homestand Highlights

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City), beginning Tuesday, June 20 at Innovative Field.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20 VS. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (KC) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-Level tickets are buy-one-get-one-free, courtesy of M&T Bank.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $6.50 GA ticket and your pups are FREE, presented by Lollypop Farm.

DUNKIN' MYSTERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY: The first 750 fans will receive a Dunkin' gift card of a random amount, courtesy of Dunkin'.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 VS. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (KC) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

BUSINESS PERSON'S SPECIAL: Enjoy some day baseball and grab some lunch with your co-workers or clients at Innovative Field for this weekday matinee game.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22 VS. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (KC) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

MOOKIE WILSON AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE:New York Mets legend Mookie Wilson be signing autographs from 5:30 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., courtesy of Upstate Honda Dealers. Autograph tickets will be available for purchase. *Autographs will happen, rain or shine*

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and receive $5 free Diamond Dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and in the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, presented by Caktus AI.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday, donning the mustard yellow and hamburger brown threads. Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers (Bud and Bud Light) near the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Nuthin' Fancy, presented by the Budweiser.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23 VS. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (KC) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

MARVEL DEFENDER'S OF THE DIAMOND: For the first time, the Red Wings will don their Marvel-inspired Spikes logo. Players will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off at the end of the season. The Red Wings will also be wearing caps with the Marvel-inspired logo.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game, presented by AAA Insurance.

SCOUT NIGHT: Bring a group out to the ballpark and sleep over on the field after the game. Contact ghausknecht@redwingsbaseball.com for more information.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24 VS. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (KC) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

NEGRO LEAGUE TRIBUTE NIGHT: The Red Wings will wear their Rochester American Giants jerseys in honor of the Negro League team that once called Rochester home, presented by the Community Foundation. Former Negro League players Ike Walker and Walt Williams will be on hand to discuss their experience playing in the Negro Leagues in a special pregame interview.

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Rochester American Giants t-shirt, courtesy of Rochester Nissan Dealers.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25 VS. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (KC) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

SPIKES & MITTSY'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: Spikes and Mittsy will be joined by all their friends as they celebrate their birthdays.

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive an Innovative Field Inaugural Season t-shirt, courtesy of Innovative Solutions.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game is a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team will start 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

