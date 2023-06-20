Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 20 vs. Omaha

Omaha Storm Chasers (34-32) vs. Rochester Red Wings (32-35)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Alec Marsh (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-4, 5.30)

CHASING THE STORM: The Rochester Red Wings beat the Scranton/WB RailRiders Sunday, 3-0, thanks to a pitching performance that allowed the fourth-fewest hits all season (5)...LHP ANTHONY BANDA worked 3.2 scoreless innings, before RHP GERSON MORENO logged his first save of the season...LF BLAKE RUTHERFORD led all players with three hits, and SS RICHIE MARTIN extended his on-base streak to 15 games while swiping his team-leading 18th bag of the season...the Wings begin a six-game homestand with Omaha tonight, who is 7-4 all-time against Rochester...RHP WILY PERALTA takes the mound for the Wings against the Storm Chasers' RHP Alec Marsh.

SERIES WIN(G)S: The Red Wings beat Scranton/WB, 3-0, Sunday afternoon in the series finale to give Rochester the series win...Rochester has now won three of their last four series, with their record moving to 6-6 in six-game sets...

The Wings are now 4-0 at Innovative Field in six-game series this season.

THE ROCHESTER FAITHFUL: A night after the Red Wings saw 10,811 fans enter the gates, their largest crowd since 2019, 10,090 Rochester faithful filed through the turnstiles for Sunday's Father's Day matinee...this marked the first time back-to-back crowds of at least 10,000 have gathered at Innovative Field since 6/3-6/4/22...

Through 31 home games in 2023, Rochester has announced nine crowds of 8,000 or more...since Innovative Field opened in 1997, no season has seen more than six crowds over 8,000 through the first 31 home games.

WAKE & BLAKE: In his second game since being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 6/17, LF BLAKE RUTHERFORD went 3-for-4 with three singles...the California native has gone 4-for-8 (.500) with a home run and a pair of RBI in his first two games with the Wings...

Sunday was his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level since 9/24/22 at JAX, with CLT.

BIG BANDA BRAND: Wings LHP ANTHONY BANDA tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's win, holding the RailRiders to just one hit while striking out three batters and issuing three walks...this was the lefty's first scoreless start of at least 3.0 innings pitched since 5/23/21 against Reno as a member of Sacramento (SF)... Rochester is now 4-0 in games that Banda starts...

Banda boasts a 4.91 ERA (6 ER/11.0 IP) across his four starts with Rochester, while posting a 9.90 ERA (11 ER/10.0 IP) through nine relief appearances.

RICHIE HENDERSON: SS RICHIE MARTIN went 1-for-3 on Sunday, adding two RBI and a stolen base to his line to extend his on-base streak to a team-leading 15 games (.267, 12-for-45, since 5/26)...the performance marked Martin's fourth multi-RBI game of the season and first since 5/17 at BUF...

Martin's 18 swiped bags this season rank eighth-most in the International League.

SINGLES ONLY: Rochester pitching combined to shut out Scranton/WB Sunday afternoon, 3-0...this marked the Wings fourth shutout win of the year, and their first since 5/24 at TOL...the Wings and RailRiders combined for 12 hits in the contest on Sunday, all singles, marking the second time all year that neither Rochester nor their opponent recorded an extra-base hit, with the other coming on 5/14 vs. WOR...

The Wings staff has allowed 72 home runs this season, the fifth-fewest in the International League.

Over the last 30 days, the Wings pitching staff has allowed the fourth-lowest slugging percentage (.398) and fourth-lowest OPS (.746) to opposing hitters in the IL.

SHAKE & JAKE: Though 3B JAKE ALU went hitless on Sunday, he extended his on-base streak to eight games in Sunday's win after recording a walk...the lefty is hitting .367 (22-for-60) with five doubles, a triple, a home run and a team-leading 14th RBI through 15 games in June...

The New Jersey native carries a .356 (21-for-59) batting average against left-handed pitching this season.

CATEGORY 3 STORM: The Red Wings begin their third-ever series with the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight after splitting the 2022 series with Kansas City's top affiliate...Rochester is 3-5 all-time against the Storm Chasers, going 1-4 in two series in 1990 and 3-3 in Rochester last year...the Wings were outscored 25-30 across the six-game series last season...

Four Wings pitchers combined for a shutout in the third game of the series, marking the eighth combined shutout of 2022.

