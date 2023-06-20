IronPigs to Transform into Corgis on Tuesday, August 1

Allentown, PA - After first making waves as the pet of choice for the British Royal Family and then becoming a heartthrob with their adorable sploots, the Corgi now takes to the baseball field as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will transform into the Corgis on Tuesday, August 1, presented by Matheson.

This is the fourth time the IronPigs will pay homage to man's best friend, having previously paid tribute in years past with the IronPugs, IronWeiners, and IronMutts. In honoring the Corgis this season, the IronPigs pay homage to the dog that wiggled their way into our hearts. On August, 1 the IronPigs will take the name Corgis as well as don special jerseys and caps, complete with a Corgi logo.

"We host Dog Days every Tuesday, but we make sure on one special date each year we go out of our way to salute our canine friends," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "What started out as a typo with 'IronPugs' has now become an annual can't-miss event for all dog lovers."

The Corgis jerseys and caps that the players will wear on August 1 will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting the Animal Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley. The Animal Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley helps to keep companion animals in homes (and preventing their surrender to the shelter system) by supplying families with pet food in times of economic distress. More information on the Animal Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley can be found at http://www.afblv.com/

Corgis themed merchandise is now available for purchase at the IronPigs Clubhouse Store. Visit the store at Coca-Cola Park or shop online at shopironpigs.com to see the selection of Corgis merchandise. Tickets are available now and you can secure your seats online by going to ironpigsbaseball.com or by phone at (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

During the game on August 1, the IronPigs will have local nonprofit dog rescues that will be at Coca-Cola Park and will have adoption information available on the concourse. Some of the participating local rescue organizations to date are:

Road Trip Rescues

Lehigh County Humane Society

Red Rock Rescue

Freedom First Rescue

Peacable Kingdom

Paws 2 Freedom

The Sanctuary at Haafsville

During the game, there will be many dog activities and initiatives (planned on and off the field) including a dog show to determine the winner of various categories. Fittingly, it will also be a Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by TD Bank, meaning fans can bring their dog (Corgi or not) to the ballgame. It is also a Dollar Hot Dog game presented by Berks.

In recent years, the Corgi has exploded in popularity thanks in part to the Royal Corgis. The Corgi has been the dog of choice for the British Royal Family ever since King George VI, brought home their first royal corgi who was later named Dookie. Queen Elizabeth II kept Corgis her entire reign and the Corgi came to be a symbol of her tenure.

Everyone remembers where they first were when they saw a Corgi sploot for the first time. Thanks to the Corgi's shorter legs, their sploots (lying on their stomach with their hind legs stretched out back and flat) are one of the most adorable things you will ever see.

Although diminutive and potato-shaped, Corgis have wiggled their way into their hearts with their tenacity and friendliness. With their ever-boopable faces and adorable rear ends when they hit a sploot, Corgis have been a heartthrob in the mainstream for years.

