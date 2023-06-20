Tuesday's Scheduled Bulls-Mets Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

DURHAM, NC - Tuesday evening's scheduled game between the Durham Bulls and Syracuse Mets at Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on a future date to be determined.

Tickets from Tuesday's scheduled contest may be exchanged in-person at the Bulls Ticket Office for a ticket of equal value for a future 2023 Bulls game, based on availability.

Tickets for all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

