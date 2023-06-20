6.20.23 Game Information: Columbus Blue Birds (30-37) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (29-38)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #68 / HOME #32: Columbus Blue Birds (30-37) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (29-38)

PROBABLES: RHP Thomas Ponticelli (2-4, 4.70) vs. RHP Jared Jones (Triple-A debut)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: Endy Rodríguez drove in a season-high four RBI and Miguel Andújar extended his hitting streak to 20 games, but the Indianapolis Indians lost their fifth-consecutive game to the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon in walk-off fashion at Principal Park, 12-11. The I-Cubs scored six unanswered runs with a five-spot in the eighth inning and one on a Yonathan Perlaza sacrifice fly in the ninth. It was the third walk-off win against the Indians this season and the sixth time they have lost while leading after the seventh inning. Indianapolis got on the board first via a leadoff home run by Chris Owings on the first pitch of the contest, but the lead didn't last long as Iowa tied the game in the bottom half of the opening frame. Rodríguez's first two-run double of the game to retake the lead in the third was quickly erased as Iowa countered with a four-spot. The back-and-forth nature of the contest continued as the Indians put up four runs of their own in the fourth. Two bases-loaded walks tied the game at 5-5 before Rodríguez lined a double down the right-field line, scoring Alika Williams and Vinny Capra to cap the scoring. Still leading by one run in the seventh, Indianapolis tacked on four more runs via an Andújar double and Aaron Shackelford three-run blast into the right-field corner. Iowa's five-run eighth inning was highlighted by a run-scoring singles off the bats of Bryce Windham, Jared Young and David Bote.

MIGGY KEEPS STREAKING: Miguel Andújar extended his career-high hitting streak to 20 consecutive games with an RBI double in the seventh inning on Sunday. The 20-gamer is the longest active streak in the International League this season and is the second-longest this season, trailing Lehigh Valley's Jake Cave (21). On Thursday, his hitting streak surpassed Nyjer Morgan's 17-gamer from June 17-July 17, 2008 as the longest by an Indianapolis Indians batter since Rajai Davis' Victory Field era high 21-game hitting streak in 2007. Andújar's previous career high came in 2017 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he hit safely in 17 consecutive games. Since his streak began on May 24, he is hitting .427 (35-for-82) with 20 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple, five home runs, 19 RBI and nine walks to just 13 strikeouts. In that time, he leads all International League batters in OPS (1.228) and total bases (61) while also ranking among leaders in on-base percentage (2nd, .484), hits (2nd, 35), average (3rd, .427), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 15), doubles, (T-4th, 9) slugging percentage (5th, .744) and runs (T-8th).

ENDY DRIVES IN FOUR: Endy Rodríguez drove in a season-high four RBI on Sunday afternoon, with a 3-for-5 day at the plate that was highlighted by a pair of two-run doubles. His last four-RBI game was with Indianapolis on Sept. 21, 2022 vs. St. Paul. As the Indians return home, Rodríguez has been his best at Victory Field this season, hitting .287 (27-for-94) with 18 runs scored, three doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 RBI in 22 games. He is hitting .208 (22-for-106) in 27 road games this season.

SHACK ATTACK: Aaron Shackelford belted his team-leading ninth home run of the season on Sunday afternoon. It was his first long ball of June and first since May 27, when he hit four homers in three-consecutive games at Columbus. In nine games vs. Columbus this season, Shackelford is hitting .300 (9-for-30) with seven runs scored, a double, five home runs, 11 RBI and eight walks.

MAKING PLAYS: Since May 28, the Indians have the highest fielding percentage (.992) in the International League - which is also ranks tied for second in all of professional baseball during that span. In 18 games, they have only committed five errors in 635 total chances and have not committed more than one error in each game.

TRAVIS BACK IN TRIPLE-A: After being promoted from Double-A Altoona yesterday, Travis MacGregor made his first Triple-A appearance of the season last night and allowed one run in 1.0 inning. The right-hander was a gem in the Curve bullpen to begin the season, going 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA (7er/34.1ip) and 45 strikeouts in 16 outings (one start) while allowing earned runs in just three appearances. He logged a seven-game (12.1ip) scoreless streak from May 7-27 and surrendered runs in just one of his final 10 outings before being promoted to Indy. His final three Double-A appearances each featured a season-high five strikeouts.

TONIGHT: The Indians return to Victory Field tonight to begin their six-game set with the Columbus Clippers at 7:05 PM ET. The Clippers lead the season series, 7-4. The two teams first met at Victory Field from April 25-30, with Columbus taking three of five in a rain-shortened series. Tonight, right-hander Jared Jones will make his Triple-A debut against Columbus' right-hander Thomas Ponticelli.

JONES DEBUTS: Right-hander Jared Jones will make his Triple-A debut. Jones made 10 starts with Double-A Altoona before his promotion, he was 1-4 with a 2.23 ERA (11er/44.1ip), 47 strikeouts and 1.08 WHIP. He has allowed one run or less in each of his last four starts, surrendering only 12 hits in 20.1 innings. The 21-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (44th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of La Mirada High School (Whittier, Calif.). Jones is rated Pittsburgh's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 1974: The Indians overcame a 5-0 deficit in an exhibition with the Cincinnati Reds at Bush Stadium and scored seven unanswered runs on their way to victory. In front of 10,161 fans, Ken Griffey and Tom Spencer each hit two-run homers to lead Indy's offense. Johnny Bench and Hal King both homered for the Reds.

