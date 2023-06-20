Syracuse and Durham Postponed Because of Rain in North Carolina
June 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Durham, N.C. - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and Durham Bulls has been postponed because of rain. A makeup date will be announced at a later date. The Mets and Bulls will now begin their six-game series on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
