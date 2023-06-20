Sounds and Tides Postponed Due to Rain

NASHVILLE - Tuesday's series-opening game between the Nashville Sounds and Norfolk Tides has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 22.

First pitch for Thursday's pair of seven-inning games will be at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Fans with a ticket to tonight's game can exchange it for any future 2023 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

Fans with a ticket to Thursday's originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. game will be treated to two games for the price of one.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2023. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

