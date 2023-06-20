Knights Beat the Bats 11-5 in Tuesday's Opener

June 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Designated hitter Evan Skoug launched a second inning grand slam to propel the Charlotte Knights past the Louisville Bats by a score of 11-5 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Down by a score of 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, the Charlotte offense came alive against Louisville starter Levi Stoudt (2-3, 5.00). The Knights loaded the bases against Stoudt with back-to-back walks and a single. Skoug then followed with a grand slam to give the Knights a 4-1 lead. The Knights never looked back the rest of the way on Tuesday.

For Skoug, the blast was his third home run of the season and it was the team's third grand slam of the season. In fact, the Knights have now hit a grand slam in back-to-back-to-back series.

Catcher Carlos Pérez also had a solid day at the plate for the Knights. Perez launched his 11th home run of the season, a solo blast in the sixth inning. In all, he had two hits, three runs scored and the home run. Third baseman Yolbert Sánchez had three RBI in the game to help pace the offense in the game one win.

LHP Nate Fisher started the game and did not factor in the decision. He allowed three runs on three hits over 3.2 innings pitched. RHP Alex Mateo, who came on in relief of Fisher, earned the win. He allowed just one hit over 1.1 innings pitched.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) from Truist Field on Wednesday. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. Fans can also watch the game live on MiLB.tv or the Bally Live app. First pitch on Wednesday is set for 12:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.