Jacksonville Falls 6-2 in Opener with Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp lost their third-straight game as they struggled offensively in their opener with the Gwinnett Stripers, falling 6-2 Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

After a scoreless opening frame, Gwinnett (30-40) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. With one out, Luke Williams singled off Jacksonville (30-39) starter Devin Smeltzer (L, 2-4). Braden Shewmake was hit by a pitch and Daniel Robertson walked in the following two at-bats to load the bases. Joe Hudson worked a walk as the fourth consecutive batter to reach base, driving in Shewmake as the first run of the game. Magneuris Sierra reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Robertson to score to give the Stripers a 2-0 lead.

Gwinnett added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Forrest Wall singled and stole second to start the inning. Vaughn Grissom doubled in the ensuing at-bat, scoring Wall to push the lead up to three. Joe Dunand singled to right and with runners on the corners, two batters later, Williams hit a sac fly to plate Wall, giving the Stripers a four-run cushion.

Gwinnett's lead increased to six runs in the bottom of the sixth. Zack Leban, making his first appearance for Jacksonville since April, issued a free pass to Robertson. A groundout moved Robertson up to second. Following a fly out, Wall worked his second walk of the game. With runners on first and second, Grissom singled, allowing Robertson to score from second and Wall scored from first on a misplayed ball by Jazz Chisholm Jr. in center giving the Stripers a 6-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp started their climb back with a run in the top of the seventh against Gwinnett starter Allan Winans (W, 6-3). With one out, Dane Myers singled and went to second on a groundout by Austin Allen. Peyton Burdick lashed a base hit, plating Myers to cut the deficit to 6-1.

Jacksonville scratched across their second and final run of the night in the top of the eighth. Jake Mangum reached base on a missed catch error by Jesus Aguilar to open the inning. With one out, Mangum reached second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Xavier Edwards smacked a base hit, scoring Mangum for the Jumbo Shrimp's second run of the night.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue their series tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. The Jumbo Shrimp hand the ball to RHP Chi Chi González (3-4, 5.40 ERA) and the Stripers will counter with LHP Dylan Dodd (2-4, 7.07 ERA).

