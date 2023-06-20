Twins Sign Catcher Mark Kolozsvary to Minor League Deal, Assign him to St. Paul

TOLEDO, OH - In a day filled with roster moves, the St. Paul Saints added a new backstop in Mark Kolozsvary. The Minnesota Twins signed him to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Kolozsvary, 27, started the season in the Baltimore Orioles organization, playing five games with Double-A Bowie, 20 with Triple-A Norfolk and one game with Baltimore. In his time with the Tides, he hit .162 with two home runs and seven RBI. In his one game with the Orioles, he caught one inning on June 13 against Toronto. He did not get an at-bat. Kolozsvary was claimed by Baltimore off of waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on October 14, 2022.

The Eustis, Florida native was originally a seventh round draft pick by the Reds in 2017. He spent the first five seasons of his career in the Reds organization, reaching the Majors in 2022. Kolozsvary made his Major League debut on April 20, 2022, catching the final two innings of the game. He played in 10 games with the Reds last season, going 4-20 with two doubles and a home run, driving in three. He played 42 games with Triple-A Louisville, slashing .168/.293/.294 with the Bats, throwing out 16 of 54 baserunners. He was rated the 26th-best prospect in the Reds' system, per Baseball America.

Kolozsvary will see a familiar face in the Saints clubhouse, having been on Team USA with Simeon Woods Richardson in 2021 for the Tokyo Olympics. He was the everyday catcher for the United States, winning a silver medal with Woods Richardson and former Saints pitcher Joe Ryan. He had four hits in six games, driving in two runs in the Olympics.

The Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, also made the following roster moves: Kyle Garlick was designated for assignment or release, Tony Wolters was placed on the 7-Day Injured List (Right MCL Sprain), Louie Varland was optioned to St. Paul and Oliver Ortega's contract was selected by the Twins.

The Saints roster now stands at 27, one shy of the league maximum of 28, 14 pitchers and 13 position players, with five on the Injured List, one on the Development List and one Major League rehab assignment.

