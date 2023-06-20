100 Days Away: SWING at Victory Field

June 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - With nearly 30 restaurant partners aboard and hundreds of Premium and VIP tickets already sold, Indianapolis Indians Charities' new signature charity event - SWING - is 100 days away from debuting at Victory Field. The 1930s baseball and vintage chic affair is set for Friday, Sept. 29, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities to help fund its 2024 grant recipients and nonprofit partners.

Premium tickets are available, but less than 100 VIP tickets remain. The VIP tickets include early entry at 5:30 PM and exclusive access to the Elements Financial Club, a secret speakeasy in the home clubhouse, jazz club in the batting cages and cigar lounge on Victory Field's third base terrace.

"With SWING officially 100 days away, momentum is building as restaurants, partners and guests are securing their place to be part of and enjoy an incredible signature charity event at Victory Field," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing. "We look forward to showcasing SWING restaurant partners and live performers over the coming weeks as we approach Indianapolis Indians Charities' marquee fundraising event."

Premium and VIP guests may walk the red carpet, snap photos at photobooths, participate in a virtual reality home run derby and dance on the field to live music under the stadium lights. The event will include upscale ballpark food and pop-up bars spaced throughout the ballpark. The full menu of current restaurant partners can be found here.

Guests are encouraged to travel back in time with their SWING attire to a 1930s vintage chic look, a decade in which tweed caps, newsboys, berets, fedoras, suits, sport coats, suspenders, jump suits and tailored blouses matched baseball's popularity in America.

Private hospitality spaces are available on the field and can accommodate up to 10 guests at designated tables. Interested parties are encouraged to email Joel Zawacki. Varying sponsorship opportunities are also available, and many include VIP tickets.

Premium tickets are $250 while VIP tickets are $425. Learn more about where Indianapolis Indians Charities directs funding to nonprofit partners in its 2022 Community Impact Report.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.