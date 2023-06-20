Marlins to Send Chisholm Jr. to Jumbo Shrimp for Rehab Assignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday when they start their series with the Gwinnett Stripers at 7:05 p.m. from Coolray Field.

Chisholm Jr. has been on the injured list since May 14 with right turf toe. The 25-year-old had played in 39 games with Miami prior to his injury, batting .229/.291/.403/.694.

Originally signed as a minor league free agent out of the Bahamas by Arizona in 2015, Chisholm Jr. was acquired by the Marlins on July 31, 2019 in exchange for RHP Zac Gallen. He played 23 games with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019 as a member of the Double-A Southern League, batting .284/.383/.494/.877.

He made his major league debut on September 1, 2020 against the Toronto Blue Jays as a defensive substitution. His first hit came five days later against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 6, 2020.

In 2021, Chisholm Jr. came back to Jacksonville for a rehab assignment, playing in three games. He went 4-for-9 with one home run and four RBIs.

Chisholm Jr. was named an NL All-Star for the first time in his career in 2022. He batted .254/.325/.535/.860 in 60 games with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs while playing for the Marlins. He was also named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23.

Chisholm Jr. will be the ninth Marlin to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health with Jacksonville. Left-hander Steven Okert (April 7-21), infielder Joey Wendle (April 26-May 7), right-handers Johnny Cueto (May 2-7), Nic Enright (May 7-30), JT Chargois (May 9-16), first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper (May 12) and outfielders Jesus Sánchez (May 26-30) and Avisail García (May 27-June 3) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2023.

