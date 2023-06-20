SWB Game Notes - June 20

Buffalo Bisons (31-38) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-37)

Game 69 | Home Game 33 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, June 20, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Paxton Schultz (0-1, 5.00) vs RHP Randy Vasquez (1-7, 5.94)

START TO THE SEASON -The 2023 season began with a three-game opening set against Buffalo at PNC field. The RailRiders won the first contest and dropped the next two. The home team had the worst combined batting average in Triple-A with a .184 after the set. Conversely, they had the fourth best ERA with a 2.57 among pitchers. SWB has made great strides since then, upping their cumulative average to .265. Their earned run average has jumped to 4.86 between the starters and relievers.

FIRST HALF FLYING - Triple-A baseball is set to finish up the first half after this final week of games. The record resets to begin the start of the second half at Syracuse. The playoff format takes the best record of all 20 teams in the International League from each half for the first round. Then the winner will take on the champion of the Pacific Coast League.

SHUT OUT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been shutout four times this season including a 3-0 loss to Rochester on Sunday. The team has also been blanked by Lehigh Valley, St. Paul, and Worcester this summer. The pitching staff has not thrown a shutout in 2023.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have committed a total of 66 errors on the season with two made last night. This puts them first in the International League in this category. Andres Chaparro has the most with 11. Rochester has made the second least miscues with 49. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 97.

FLO'S FLYING - Estevan Florial had four homers in the series last week to total 18 homers on the year. He has done this in the 47 games he is played in this year. This ranks him tied for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball. The most Flo has ever hit in a season is 18 in 2021 when he split time between Somerset, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and New York.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 115. Buffalo has just 46 as a team, the least amount in all of Triple-A. The New York Yankees have totaled 106. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with eighteen.

RUNNING RAILRIDERS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 84 bases this season with five last night, the most the team has taken in a single contest this season. Wilmer Difo leads the team with 15 steals. Buffalo also has 84 snags as a team with Cam Eden in charge with 29. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 25 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 2 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) and Randy Vasquez (#12) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

