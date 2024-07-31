Omaha Walked off in Extra Innings by Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a second straight game against the Rochester Red Wings, losing 3-2 in 10 innings on a walk-off win Wednesday at Innovative Field.

For the first time this series, the Storm Chasers got on the board first as John Rave drew a two-out walk in the third inning and scored on Nate Eaton's 14th home run of the season for an early 2-0 lead.

The first half of the game was a pitchers' duel, as the two teams combined for just four hits in the first five innings. The Red Wings threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning with a pair of singles that put two on base, but Storm Chasers starter Noah Cameron stranded the pair on base to keep the 2-0 lead in favor of Omaha.

In his Triple-A debut, Cameron pitched his third quality start in 2024. The lefty tossed a season-high 6.2 innings, with a season-high 10 strikeouts. Rochester's Jackson Rutledge also delivered a quality start, with 7 strikeouts over 7.0 innings, holding Omaha to just two runs.

Cameron worked into the seventh inning without allowing a run and exited with a runner on second base and two outs in the inning. Steven Cruz was the first arm out of the bullpen and allowed the inherited runner to score but stranded the tying run on as the game moved into the eighth inning with Omaha up 2-1.

Tyler Duffey took over for Cruz in the bottom of the eighth inning and retired the first two batters of the frame but three straight singles scored a run to tie the game at 2-2. Evan Sisk got the final out of the eighth with a strikeout and worked a scoreless ninth to send the game to extra innings tied at two.

Rodolfo Durán opened the 10th inning with a single to move placed runner Ryan Fitzgerald to third base. With two outs, John Rave drew a walk to load the bases but Omaha stranded the bases loaded to end the inning, unable to take the lead.

Brady House opened the bottom of the 10th inning with a single off Sisk that scored the placed runner from second as the Red Wings walked off for a 3-2 score over Omaha, the Chasers' fifth walk-off loss this year.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday, August 1 as first pitch is slated for 5:45 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Chandler Champlain gets the call on the mound for Omaha.

