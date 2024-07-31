Charlotte Knights Unveil 2025 Home Games

With the 2024 season down to its final few home series, the Charlotte Knights are thrilled to unveil the 2025 home schedule for the team's 11th season in Uptown Charlotte. For a fourth consecutive season, the 2024 Triple-A schedule will feature 150 games and the Knights will once again host 75 home games in the Queen City next year.

OPENING KNIGHT ON MARCH 28 AT TRUIST FIELD

The Knights will begin the 2025 season at home with an exciting three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) starting with Opening Knight on Friday, March 28. The three-game visit by the Stripers (March 28-30) will be the first of two appearances in Uptown Charlotte by the top affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in 2025. The Knights will also host the Stripers for a six-game series from June 17-22.

ORIOLES AFFILIATE PAYING TWO EARLY VISITS TO CHARLOTTE

After the three-game home series to open the season, the Knights will welcome the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) to Truist Field from April 1-6 for the first six-game home series of the 2025 season. The Tides will return to Truist Field for another six-game series from April 29-May 4.

WEEKEND FUN CONTINUES AT TRUIST FIELD

The Knights will once again host plenty of weekend games during 2025 with 39 home contests landing on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

INTERLEAGUE PLAY

For the first-time ever, the Knights will welcome the Round Rock Express (Triple-A affiliate of the 2023 World Champion Texas Rangers) to Truist Field for a six-game, interleague play series. The Express are members of the Pacific Coast League, while the Knights play in the International League. This is the only interleague play series of the 2025 season for the Knights.

TRIPLE-A NATIONALS & PHILLIES BACK IN UPTOWN

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies) will return to Truist Field for the first time since 2022. The Knights will host the IronPigs from June 3-8. Additionally, the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals) will return to Truist Field for the first time since 2019. The Knights will host the Red Wings from July 29-August 3.

SERIES FORMATS

The 2025 schedule once again mostly features a six-game series format between teams from Tuesdays-Sundays. Mondays will continue to serve as the league-wide off day each week. On three occasions over the course of the season, the Knights will play a three-game home series. These occasions occur during the team's opening weekend (March 28-30 against Gwinnett), after the All-Star Break (July 18-20 against Durham) and the week of Independence Day (July 1-3 against Jacksonville).

TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING 2025 SEASON

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Partial season plans, group and hospitality area tickets, and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

PROMOTIONAL LINEUP & MORE

The 2025 promotional calendar, which will once again feature fireworks, giveaways, appearances and much more, will also be announced on a future date.

