Indians Earn Eighth Straight Victory Behind Three Homers
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians capitalized on three blasts courtesy of Liover Peguero, Edward Olivares and Jose Rojas and 4.0 shutout innings from Isaac Mattson to extend their win streak to eight games - their longest streak since the 2017 season - in a 7-5 triumph over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday night at Victory Field.
The Indians' (15-12, 48-52) eight-game stretch is tied for the second-longest win streak in the Victory Field era, trailing only a record 14-game stretch from July 28-Aug. 9, 1997. Their last eight-game win streak occurred May 16-21, 2017.
Peguero and Olivares combined on a pair of solo home runs in the second and third inning off Lael Lockhart (L, 1-4) to give Indy an early lead. The offense tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth, the first thanks to a throwing error by Mud Hens catcher Stephen Scott on a double steal by Olivares and Matt Gorski. Nick Yorke, acquired via trade by Pittsburgh from the Boston Red Sox on Monday, chipped in a sacrifice fly to cap the inning.
Indianapolis added three runs between the seventh and eighth inning on a Henry Davis RBI single and two-run home run by Rojas, his first with Indy and 19th of the season after recording 18 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Toledo (13-16, 48-55) failed to create any offense through the first eight innings. Indians starter Nick Dombkowski tossed a clean first inning with one strikeout and a walk allowed before turning over to Mattson (W, 4-1), who led the relief efforts with 4.0 two-hit innings and five punchouts. Justin Bruihl (2.0ip) and Brady Feigl kept the shutout bid intact until the ninth, when the Mud Hens peppered Feigl for five runs on three hits and three walks in a late-inning scare. Ben Heller (S, 4) entered with the bases loaded and one out and issued a four-pitch walk to Spencer Torkelson. Yorke then speared a one-hop smash at second base off the bat of Jace Jung that put the tying run in scoring position, but Heller rang up Justice Bigbie on three pitches to seal the triumph.
The red-hot Davis extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two hits in the contest. During the stretch, he's batting .391 (18-for-46) with three home runs and 12 RBI. Every Indians batter collected at least one knock, with Rojas joining Davis with a two-hit showing.
Indianapolis and Toledo continue their six-game set tomorrow at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. LHP Brant Hurter (2-4, 5.80) will take the mound for the Mud Hens while the Indians have yet to name a starter.
