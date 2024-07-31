Jacksonville and Lehigh Valley Suspended Wednesday Night
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday's contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning due to inclement weather with Lehigh Valley leading Jacksonville 7-2. The game will resume Thursday at 5:05 p.m., with a seven-inning contest to follow 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game.
Fans who purchased tickets to Wednesday's game online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through theirMy Tickets account. Fans who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it, and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846. All August first tickets will be valid for both games Thursday.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Thirsty Thursday where fans can take advantage of $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz.) draft specials at various locations throughout 121 Financial Ballpark.
Prior to the suspension, Lehigh Valley opened the scoring in the top of the first. Buddy Kennedy doubled with one out and went to third on a base hit from Darick Hall. Rodolfo Castro reached on a fielder's choice with Kennedy being thrown out at home and Hall advancing to second. A single coupled with a throwing error allowed Hall to score the opening run for the IronPigs, with Castro going to third. During the at-bat of Kody Clemens, a wild pitch scored Castro pushing the lead to 2-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp answered in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Troy Johnston singled and scored on an RBI double from Agustín Ramírez to cut the deficit in half.
The IronPigs increased their lead in the top of the second. Jim Haley and Matt Kroon started the inning with back-to-back singles, and two batters later, Scott Kingery (20) blasted a three-run home run, giving Lehigh Valley a 5-1 advantage.
Lehigh Valley kept the bats going, scoring in all four innings. Castro opened the top of the third with a base hit and went to third on a single from Carlos De La Cruz two batters later. Haley was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Kroon drew a walk to push across the sixth run of the game for the IronPigs.
The IronPigs scratched across one more run in the top of the fourth. An infield single coupled with a throwing error allowed Kingery to reach second to start the frame. Kennedy ripped a base hit, pushing Kingery to third. Hall grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Kingery to score to put Lehigh Valley ahead 7-1.
In the bottom of the fourth, Johnston and Ramírez drew consecutive walks. Following a flyout, Jhonny Pereda knocked in Johnston, cutting the deficit to 7-2. The game was called two batters later with runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the fourth.
Coverage of both games begin at 4:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
