Syracuse Loses 12-8 Slugfest at Columbus on Warm Wednesday Afternoon

July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Luke Ritter homers for the Syracuse Mets

Columbus, OH - The Syracuse Mets and Columbus Clippers brought the heat on a 90-degree afternoon in the capital city of Ohio. The two teams combined for 20 runs on 21 hits, but unfortunately for the Mets, it was the Clippers who had the bigger offensive punch in a 12-8 win at Huntington Park on Wednesday afternoon. The six-game series is now tied at one game apiece.

Fresh off a 7-1 win on Tuesday night, Syracuse (62-41, 16-13) jumped on Columbus (50-52, 17-11) yet again with three runs in the top of the second to race out to an early 3-0 lead. The two big blows of the frame were a solo homer for Jackie Bradley, Jr. and a two-out, two-run double from Luisangel Acuña to put the Mets in pole position early.

Yet, as we were about to learn in this ballgame, the race was barely out of the starting blocks. The Clippers got a run back in the bottom of the second on an RBI single from Myles Straw and then exploded in the bottom of the third, plating five runs to take their first lead of the game at 6-3. The Mets pitching staff only hurt themselves in the bottom of the third as five walks came back to haunt Syracuse later in the inning. Four of those five men that reached on a walk later came around to score.

In the top of fourth, the Mets climbed right back in the game via a two-run homer from Austin Allen that slimmed the deficit down to 6-5. Allen finished the game with two hits, one of five different Mets batters that reached base multiple times in the game.

That momentum proved to be short-lived, as the Clippers stretched the lead out yet again with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to turn it into a 10-5 game in favor of the home team. Will Brennan provided an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth immediately followed by a three-run homer from Juan Brito. Both of those men reached base four different times in the game.

The Mets refused to go away as a familiar face vaulted them back into the game in the top of the seventh. With two on base and one out, Luke Ritter smashed a three-run homer over the left-field fence that trimmed the deficit yet again down to two runs at 10-8. Ritter has hit homers in back-to-back games and leads the team with 21 dingers this season.

In the bottom half of the seventh, the Clippers essentially ended the Mets' comeback hopes with two runs to boost the lead back up to 12-8. An RBI double from Bryan Lavastida highlighted the frame, his third different double of the game.

Syracuse didn't score in the eighth or ninth, ensuring Columbus would win by a 12-8 final score. By the end of the game, the final tallies were eye-popping. 17 of the 19 batters who came to the plate in the game between the two teams reached base at least once. 13 different players had at least one hit. The two teams combined for 13 extra-base hits, with the Clippers pounding out eight doubles as a team. There were also six different half innings in the game where at least two runs were scored.

The Syracuse Mets are in the midst of a two-week road trip that continues with six games at the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, the Columbus Clippers, this entire week. The series continues on Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Right-hander Dom Hamel is expected to start for the Mets.

