Nashville Puts Away Stripers with Early Scoring Spurt in 9-3 Loss

July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (13-15) struggled mightily in the series opener against the Nashville Sounds (16-11), conceding an early 8-0 deficit and ultimately falling by a 9-3 final score on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: A four-run second inning, two-run third inning, and two-run fourth inning for Nashville effectively ended the game before the midway point. The Stripers would stage a short rally in the eighth inning with RBIs from J.P. Martinez, Eli White, and Yuli Gurriel.

Key Contributors: Martinez, White, and Gurriel each recorded one RBI while Martinez and Alejo Lopez collected two-hit nights.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett fell to 10-9 in series openers. Chadwick Tromp saw his team-best 20-game on-base streak snapped, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Lopez recorded his ninth multi-hit outing in 19 total games in the month of July.

Next Game (Wednesday, July 31): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-7, 4.76 ERA) will start for the Stripers opposed by LHP DL Hall (0-1, 2.82) for Nashville. It's Wet Nose Wednesday at Coolray Field, with dogs gaining free entry with a paid owner on The Bank, the outfield lawn seating. The Stripers will also appear once again as the Xolos de Gwinnett, celebrating the rich traditions and culture of the Hispanic community in Gwinnett County.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 31, 2024

Nashville Puts Away Stripers with Early Scoring Spurt in 9-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.