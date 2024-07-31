Sixth Inning Rally Sends Gwinnett to 6-3 Win Over Nashville
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Chadwick Tromp clubbed a solo home run to bring the Gwinnett Stripers (14-15) even with the Nashville Sounds (16-12) in the sixth inning, ensuring Gwinnett would never trail again as two more runs followed to push the Stripers to a 6-3 win on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers broke out to a quick 2-0 lead with a pair of RBI sacrifice flies from Tromp and Drake Baldwin in the first inning. Nashville got square with the Stripers in the second inning off a two-run home run by Wes Clarke. An RBI single by Isaac Collins in the fourth inning gave the Sounds their first lead at 3-2. Tromp's home run (5) in the sixth inning tied the game, and Alejo Lopez gave Gwinnett a 5-3 edge with a two-run single three batters later. A solo home run (7) pumped by Baldwin gave the Stripers even more cushion in the seventh inning.
Key Contributors: Tromp (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) had the big night on offense for Gwinnett. Lopez (1-for-4, 2 RBI) and Baldwin (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) produced the Stripers' other four RBI. For Nashville, Clarke (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) led the way.
Noteworthy: The Stripers improved to 7-1 when Baldwin homers. Lopez finished the month of July batting .350 (3 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 4 SB, .834 OPS). Each member of the Gwinnett lineup recorded at least one hit.
Next Game (Thursday, August 1): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Ian Anderson (0-0, 7.88) will start for the Stripers opposed by RHP Chad Patrick (9-1, 3.05) for Nashville. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday at Coolray Field, as fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.
