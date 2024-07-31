Former Jumbo Shrimp Kitchen Debuts for Marlins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Austin Kitchen made his major league debut Tuesday night for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Kitchen came out of the bullpen for Miami, tossing two innings and allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk in the Marlins' 9-3 loss to the Rays.

A native of Pittsburgh, Kitchen started the 2024 season with Double-A Hartford in the Colorado Rockies' organization. He posted a 1.08 ERA in five appearances before he was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he made 18 appearances, going 3-0 with a 3.65 ERA. Kitchen was claimed off waivers by the Marlins on June 25, 2024 and optioned to Jacksonville. Prior to his debut, Kitchen appeared in four games with Jacksonville. In 5.2 innings, he allowed just two runs on six hits, for a 3.18 ERA.

Kitchen was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent in April 2021 by Colorado, He began his career with the Low-A Fresno Grizzlies. In 19 appearances, he made eight starts. In 50.2 innings he allowed 28 earned runs, posting a 4.97 ERA with a 1-4 record.

In 2022, he split time with both High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford. Between those two levels, Kitchen totaled 36 appearances with four being starts. In 81.1 innings, he allowed 30 earned runs for a 3.32 ERA on 72 hits with 71 strikeouts against 23 walks. Eastern League opponents struggled against Kitchen, posting a.192 batting average against.

After showing promise in Double-A in 2022, Kitchen spent most of the 2023 season with Hartford, making 43 appearances. In 59.2 innings, he allowed 24 earned runs for a 3.62 ERA and posted a 6-2 record. He tallied 54 strikeouts against just 15 walks. Kitchen made just two appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Kitchen is the 1,003rd player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the eighth Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to debut in the majors, following catcher Jhonny Pereda (April 17, Marlins) and right-handers Roddery Muñoz (April 20, Marlins), Anthony Maldonado (April 24, Marlins), Emmanuel Ramírez (April 28, Marlins), Eli Villalobos (May 5, Marlins), Valente Bellozo (June 26, Marlins) and Sean Reynolds (July 14, Padres).

