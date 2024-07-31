Knights Defeat Tides 6-2 on Wednesday Night
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights found victory on Wednesday night behind a strong starting performance from right-handed pitcher Sean Burke (1-4, 4.97) en route to his first win as the Knights beat the Norfolk Tides by a score of 6-2 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.
On the bump, Burke took home his first win of the season after joining the team on May 31, returning from a shoulder injury. He threw 5.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters.
Charlotte got on the board first in the third inning, with designated hitter Mark Payton hitting an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, catcher Edgar Quero added a run with a solo home run flying out 358 feet, and then outfielder Zach DeLoach added another run with an RBI single to make it 3-0.
Shortstop Danny Mendick added two runs with an RBI double in the sixth and eighth innings, bringing the team a 6-2 lead into the ninth inning.
Right-handed pitcher Adisyn Coffey shut the door, earning the save after throwing 1.1 innings, giving up one hit and striking out one batter.
The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday night from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. and the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Thursday.
