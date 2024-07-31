Tides Fall Short Despite Two Homers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- The Norfolk Tides (14-15, 50-54) fell to the Charlotte Knights (14-13, 47-54), 6-2, on Wednesday night at Truist Park. Both Shayne Fontana and Noelberth Romero launched home runs, but it was not enough to lift the Tides over the Knights for a second straight win.

Through the first two innings of Wednesday night's game, Tucker Davidson did not allow a base runner and struck out three batters. then in the bottom of the third after issuing two straight walks, he gave up an RBI single to Mark Payton to give Charlotte an early 1-0 lead.

Charlotte tacked on to their lead in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run from Edgar Quero to make it 2-0 Knights. They added on another run two batters later when Zach DeLoach singled in Tim Elko to make it 3-0 Charlotte.

After being held scoreless through the first five innings, the Tides broke through against starter Sean Burke in the top of the sixth on a solo home run from Noelberth Romero, his first Triple-A long ball, to make it 3-1. Charlotte quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI ground-rule double by Danny Mendick to make it 4-1 Knights.

In the top of the seventh, Shayne Fontana launched a solo home run, his third long ball of the season, to bring the Tides within two runs and make it 4-2 Charlotte. The Tides loaded the bases in the top of the eighth on two walks and a double by Nick Maton, but were not able to bring home any of the runners and continued to trail, 4-2.

Charlotte tacked on another run in the bottom of the eighth on an error that scored Oscar Colás and gave the Knights a 5-2 advantage. Mendick followed two batters later with an RBI double that brought home Quero, extending Charlotte's lead to 6-2. Despite a leadoff single from Hudson Haskin, the Tides could not mount a comeback in the top of the ninth and fell, 6-2.

The Tides will face the Knights in the third game of their six-game series in Charlotte tomorrow night. RHP Brandon Young (2-2, 4.04) will start for Norfolk, while the Knights will throw RHP Nick Nastrini (1-8, 5.49).

POSTGAME NOTES

Romero Rocket: As the nine hitter, Noelberth Romero went 1-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored...the long ball was his first Triple-A home run and second this month (July 3 with Aberdeen at Greensboro)...prior to his July 3 home run, Romero collected two home runs in early April with Single-A Delmarva.

Double Mayo: Tides third baseman Coby Mayo went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in tonight's loss...Mayo, who now leads the active roster with 21 doubles, is tied for second among Norfolk batters this season with Connor Norby...the International League leader in slugging percentage entering today is now tied for the second-most extra-base hits (43) in the league.

Slammin' Shayne: Shayne Fontana finished 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run, an RBI, a run and a walk...it marked the second straight game he has launched a home run...Fontana last hit a home run in two straight games from June 9 - 10, 2023 with Bowie at Erie...through 12 games this month, Fontana is batting .370 (10-for-27) with six runs, a double, two home runs and four RBI.

