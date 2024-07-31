Syracuse Downs Columbus in Series Opener
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers lost the series opener Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets at Huntington Park, 7-1. The loss drops the Clippers to 17-10 in the season's second half but they remain atop the 20-team International League's sole division.
George Valera smacked his 10th long ball of the season in the bottom of the 1st inning to account for the only run of the night. Starter Will Dion (2-3) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits, four walks, and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.
The Columbus Clippers and Syracuse Mets continue their series on Wednesday with a Schneider Downs Business Day Special. The first pitch is at 12:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 31, 2024
- Charlotte Knights Unveil 2025 Home Games - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Downs Columbus in Series Opener - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - July 31 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 31 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Bats Explode to Power Red Wings Past Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Puts Away Stripers with Early Scoring Spurt in 9-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.