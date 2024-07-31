Syracuse Downs Columbus in Series Opener

The Columbus Clippers lost the series opener Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets at Huntington Park, 7-1. The loss drops the Clippers to 17-10 in the season's second half but they remain atop the 20-team International League's sole division.

George Valera smacked his 10th long ball of the season in the bottom of the 1st inning to account for the only run of the night. Starter Will Dion (2-3) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits, four walks, and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.

The Columbus Clippers and Syracuse Mets continue their series on Wednesday with a Schneider Downs Business Day Special. The first pitch is at 12:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

