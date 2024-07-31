Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.31

July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (18-11, 56-46) 3, Omaha Storm Chasers (15-14, 64-38) 2

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL (10): ROC 3, OMA 2

WP: Orlando Ribalta (4-1, 4.43)

LP: Evan Sisk (6-1, 1.64)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E

Omaha 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 4

Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 12 1

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Temperature: 80°F

Time of Game: 2:42

Attendance: 7,570

HOME RUNS:

OMA - Nate Eaton (14) two-run off RHP Jackson Rutledge in the 3 rd (Count: 0-0) to left-center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Noah Cameron (0-0, 1.35): 6.2 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO, 0 HR, 88/68 (P/S), left up 2-0

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 6.93): 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO, 1 HR, 94/55 (P/S), left down 2-1

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 2-for-3

OMA - 1-for-1

RED WINGS NOTES:

WALK IT (OFF) LIKE I TALK IT: The Rochester Red Wings walked off for the ninth time this season in 10 innings today, a base hit up the middle from 3B BRADY HOUSE that allowed PR JAKE ALU to cross the plate for the winning runnine walkoffs is one shy of their 2023 total, which is the most by any Red Wings team since at least 2014.

BRING IT HOME: 3B BRADY HOUSE extended his hitting streak to five games this afternoon, going 3-for-5 with an RBI, and added a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10ththis marks his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level, and first since 6/13 with Double-A Harrisburg

Since his streak began on 7/25, he's hitting .429 (9-for-25) with a homer and seven RBI.

OUT OF THE RUT(LEDGE): RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE set a season-high with nine strikeouts in this afternoon's contest, and turned in his fourth quality start of the year and first since 6/22 at Syracusehe also tied a season-high with 7.0 innings pitched, and allowed two earned on two hits with a pair of walks

This is his first game with at least nine strikeouts since 8/17/2022 at Lynchburg (DET), with Single-A Fredericksburg.

STONE COLD: RF STONE GARRETT finished the month of July with a .370 batting average (20-for-54), going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scoredthis is his second three-hit game in his last four games, and seventh multi-hit game of the month

In July, Garrett led the team in batting average and OPS (1.083), and posted the second-best slugging percentage (.630) and on-base percentage (.453).

ORLANDO MAGIC: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA held the Storm Chasers at bay in the 10th inning, and stranded the bases loaded en route to his fourth win of the seasonhe has now not allowed a run in 11 of his last 12 outings dating back to 6/23.

STORM CHASER NOTES:

EATON GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: LF NATE EATON launched his 14th home run of the season with Omaha today, a two-run shot that sailed 405 feet into the visiting bullpen in left-center fieldthe Virginia native finished 1-for-5 with the homer and a run scored

In 39 games on the road this season, Eaton is hitting .296 (45-for-152) with five homers and 15 doubles..

CAMERON CRAZIES: LHP NOAH CAMERON made his Triple-A debut with Omaha this afternoon, and set a season-high with 10 strikeouts across 6.2 inningshe allowed no earned runs on seven hits, and held Rochester without a walkthis is the first time Cameron has struck out double-digit batters without allowing a free pass in his professional career.

