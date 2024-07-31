Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.31
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
Rochester Red Wings (18-11, 56-46) 3, Omaha Storm Chasers (15-14, 64-38) 2
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
FINAL (10): ROC 3, OMA 2
WP: Orlando Ribalta (4-1, 4.43)
LP: Evan Sisk (6-1, 1.64)
SV:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
Omaha 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 4
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 12 1
GAME INFORMATION:
First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.
Temperature: 80°F
Time of Game: 2:42
Attendance: 7,570
HOME RUNS:
OMA - Nate Eaton (14) two-run off RHP Jackson Rutledge in the 3 rd (Count: 0-0) to left-center field
STARTING PITCHERS:
LHP Noah Cameron (0-0, 1.35): 6.2 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO, 0 HR, 88/68 (P/S), left up 2-0
RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 6.93): 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO, 1 HR, 94/55 (P/S), left down 2-1
ABS CHALLENGES:
ROC - 2-for-3
OMA - 1-for-1
RED WINGS NOTES:
WALK IT (OFF) LIKE I TALK IT: The Rochester Red Wings walked off for the ninth time this season in 10 innings today, a base hit up the middle from 3B BRADY HOUSE that allowed PR JAKE ALU to cross the plate for the winning runnine walkoffs is one shy of their 2023 total, which is the most by any Red Wings team since at least 2014.
BRING IT HOME: 3B BRADY HOUSE extended his hitting streak to five games this afternoon, going 3-for-5 with an RBI, and added a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10ththis marks his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level, and first since 6/13 with Double-A Harrisburg
Since his streak began on 7/25, he's hitting .429 (9-for-25) with a homer and seven RBI.
OUT OF THE RUT(LEDGE): RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE set a season-high with nine strikeouts in this afternoon's contest, and turned in his fourth quality start of the year and first since 6/22 at Syracusehe also tied a season-high with 7.0 innings pitched, and allowed two earned on two hits with a pair of walks
This is his first game with at least nine strikeouts since 8/17/2022 at Lynchburg (DET), with Single-A Fredericksburg.
STONE COLD: RF STONE GARRETT finished the month of July with a .370 batting average (20-for-54), going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scoredthis is his second three-hit game in his last four games, and seventh multi-hit game of the month
In July, Garrett led the team in batting average and OPS (1.083), and posted the second-best slugging percentage (.630) and on-base percentage (.453).
ORLANDO MAGIC: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA held the Storm Chasers at bay in the 10th inning, and stranded the bases loaded en route to his fourth win of the seasonhe has now not allowed a run in 11 of his last 12 outings dating back to 6/23.
STORM CHASER NOTES:
EATON GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: LF NATE EATON launched his 14th home run of the season with Omaha today, a two-run shot that sailed 405 feet into the visiting bullpen in left-center fieldthe Virginia native finished 1-for-5 with the homer and a run scored
In 39 games on the road this season, Eaton is hitting .296 (45-for-152) with five homers and 15 doubles..
CAMERON CRAZIES: LHP NOAH CAMERON made his Triple-A debut with Omaha this afternoon, and set a season-high with 10 strikeouts across 6.2 inningshe allowed no earned runs on seven hits, and held Rochester without a walkthis is the first time Cameron has struck out double-digit batters without allowing a free pass in his professional career.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 31, 2024
- Omaha Walked off in Extra Innings by Rochester - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Shut out vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Severino Blasts Two Homers, Career-High Six RBI as Five Relievers Combine on Five-Hit Shutout in 11-0 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Push past Louisville, 6-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Offense Falls Flat in 6-2 Loss to RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Loses 12-8 Slugfest at Columbus on Warm Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Kitchen Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- PEEPS® X 'PIGS Collab: Two Iconic Lehigh Valley Brands Unveil Co-Branded Merchandise, Promotion - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- July 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Charlotte Knights Unveil 2025 Home Games - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Downs Columbus in Series Opener - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - July 31 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 31 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Bats Explode to Power Red Wings Past Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Puts Away Stripers with Early Scoring Spurt in 9-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 7.31
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 31 vs. Omaha
- Rochester Bats Explode to Power Red Wings Past Omaha
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 30 vs. Omaha
- Blankenhorn Joins the Ranks of Red Wings Legends with Career-High 24 Home Runs