Iowa Shut out vs. St. Paul
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (43-61) suffered a 11-0 defeat at the hands of the St. Paul Saints (52-51) this afternoon at Principal Park.
St. Paul jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer from Yunior Severino. In the second, Severino extended the Saints lead to 5-0 with a three-run homer.
St. Paul took a 6-0 lead in the third on a solo home run from Wynton Bernard and went up 7-0 on a solo shot from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in the sixth.
The Saints extended their lead to 11-0 with a four-run ninth inning.
Daniel Palencia worked 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out three.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The I-Cubs lost their eighth straight game and were shutout for the fourth time this season.
- Gilberto Celestino extended his hit streak to 10 games with a double in the eighth inning.
- Outfielder Darius Hill became the second position player to pitch for the I-Cubs this season...He faced two batters, allowing a bloop single and then getting a weak pop up to end the top of the ninth.
Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
