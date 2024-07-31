Iowa Shut out vs. St. Paul

July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (43-61) suffered a 11-0 defeat at the hands of the St. Paul Saints (52-51) this afternoon at Principal Park.

St. Paul jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer from Yunior Severino. In the second, Severino extended the Saints lead to 5-0 with a three-run homer.

St. Paul took a 6-0 lead in the third on a solo home run from Wynton Bernard and went up 7-0 on a solo shot from DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in the sixth.

The Saints extended their lead to 11-0 with a four-run ninth inning.

Daniel Palencia worked 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out three.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs lost their eighth straight game and were shutout for the fourth time this season.

- Gilberto Celestino extended his hit streak to 10 games with a double in the eighth inning.

- Outfielder Darius Hill became the second position player to pitch for the I-Cubs this season...He faced two batters, allowing a bloop single and then getting a weak pop up to end the top of the ninth.

