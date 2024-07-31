Severino Blasts Two Homers, Career-High Six RBI as Five Relievers Combine on Five-Hit Shutout in 11-0 Victory

DES MOINES, IA - It may be the greatest turnaround in the Minnesota Twins organization this season. Yunior Severino started the season 0-24. On May 21 he was hitting .145. Since then, Severino has been on an absolute tear increasing his average by more than 100 points. He closed out July strong with two homers and a career-high six RBI helping back a bullpen by committee five-hit shutout in the largest shutout victory in franchise history, 11-0 over the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

Three batters into the game and the Saints took a 2-0 lead. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off with a walk and with one out Severino drilled a two-run homer to right, his 17th of the season.

One inning later the same man came calling again. With two outs and nobody on, Keirsey Jr. singled to right-center. Edouard Julien extended his on base streak to 27 straight with a walk putting runners at first and second. On a 1-2 pitch, Severino crushed a fastball over the centerfield wall, his second of the game and 18th of the season, giving the Saints a 5-0 lead.

Wynton Bernard made it three innings and three homers for the Saints as he clubbed a leadoff homer to left, his second with the Saints and fifth of the season, putting the Saints up 6-0. Bernard went 2-5 with a home run, RBI, and a run.

On a day that was supposed to be Randy Dobnak's spot in the rotation, the Saints were forced to go with a bullpen day. Ronny Henriquez got the start and was tremendous. He struck out the first five batters he faced and retired the first seven men before giving up a one out single to Chase Strumpf followed by a double to Jack Reinheimer putting runners at second and third. Henriquez got out of the inning with a strikeout of Gilberto Celestino and a groundout to Trayce Thompson. Henriquez went 3.0 innings allowing two hits and striking out six.

Hobie Harris followed Henriquez and tossed 2.0 hitless innings walking one and striking out three.

The fourth home run of the afternoon for the Saints came off the bat of Keirsey Jr., a solo homer to right leading off the sixth, his 11th of the season, increasing the lead to 7-0. Keirsey Jr. went 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and three runs scored.

Saints reliever Scott Blewett tossed 2.0 innings and wiggled out of a sixth inning jam. With one out he hit Thompson and gave up an infield single to second by Mosises Ballesteros as both Thompson and Ballesteros moved up to third and second on a throwing error by Julien at second. Blewett got Owen Caissie to fly out to shallow center and Bryce Windham flew out to left ending the inning. Blewett went 2.0 innings allowing one hit while walking one.

Nick Wittgren tossed the eighth and allowed a double to Celestino and a two-out walk to Ballesteros, but retired Caissie on a flyout to right ending the inning. Wittgren went 1.0 inning allowing a hit and walking one.

The Saints tacked on four runs in the ninth. With one out Payton Eeles reached on an infield single to short, Dalton Shuffied walked, and Keirsey Jr. walked loading the bases. Julien's RBI fielder's choice gave the Saints an 8-0 lead. Severino finished off his career day with an RBI double to right-center making it 9-0. He finished the day 3-6 with a double, two homers, and a career-high six RBI, with three runs scored. Jair Camargo gave the Saints an 11-0 lead with a two-run double to right.

Diego Castillo finished off the shutout for the Saints. He allowed a two-out double to left-center to Jake Hager before getting Strumpf to pop out to short ending the game. Castillo allowed one hit and struck out one.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at Principal Park at 6:38 p.m. The Saints send RHP Adam Plutko (5-1, 3.93) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Brandon Birdsell (0-3, 7.43). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

