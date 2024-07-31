Memphis Downs Durham, 7-4
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Victor Scott slugged a grand slam in the fifth inning to lead the Memphis Redbirds past the Durham Bulls 7-4 on Wednesday night at the DBAP.
The Bulls (13-16) were leading 2-0 into the fifth when Tampa Bay rehabber Drew Rasmussen filled the bases with one out before Scott drilled the slam to right field. Jordan Walker then homered on the next pitch to put Memphis (12-17) ahead 5-2.
For the second straight game, Durham's Bob Seymour hit a pair of home runs. Seymour clubbed a leadoff shot in the third for a 1-0 Bulls lead, then hit a 455' clout to center in the seventh to pull Durham within 7-4. Seymour is 4-8 in the series with four homers and five RBI.
The Bulls loaded the bases with one out in the eighth but failed to score when Logan Driscoll fanned and Jake Mangum grounded out.
Seymour led the offense with three RBI, while Mangum went 2-4 with a run-scoring double.
The loss snapped Durham's three-game winning streak. Victor Santos (W, 4-7) worked five innings of two-run ball to earn the win, with Andre Granillo (S, 1) registering his first save of the campaign.
Joe Rock (4-5, 5.00) is slated to start the series' third game on Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET against St. Louis lefty Steven Matz on a rehab start.
