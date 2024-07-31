SWB Game Notes - July 31

July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Louisville Bats (11-16, 49-52) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (14-14, 57-45)

Game 103 | Home Game 51 | PNC Field | Wednesday, July 31, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Grant Gavin (0-2, 8.16) vs LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 4.28)

LOCK ON TOP - Brandon Lockridge was marked as a big trade acquisition by the San Diego Padres right at the deadline yesterday. The Padres traded RHP Enyel De Los Santos and RHP Thomas Balboni Jr for the outfielder. Lockridge was excellent for the RailRiders this season, leading the team with a .295 average in 72 games. He stole 34 in 38 attempts to lead the farm system and the in International League. MLB Pipeline ranks Lockridge as the #29 prospect in their farm system with a projection to make his Major League debut sometime this season.

WHERE'S THE MAGIC?- Josh Maciejewski is a well-traveled man within the Yankees system. The southpaw began the season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but made his Major League Debut on April 8. Since then he has spent time with SWB, in Double-A Somerset, and with the Yankees. Maciejewski has made four total appearances for NYY and is still on the 40-man roster. He has moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen numerous times this summer.

BARCLAY'S BEST- Edgar Barclay pitched his second quality start of the season yesterday and marked his second shutout appearance in his last three outings. Barclay tossed six innings allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out four. The southpaw holds a 6.59 earned run average in 95.2 frames over 20 total starts in Triple-A. Since the All-Star break, Barclay has a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings with just six walks to 14 strikeouts and no home runs allowed.

PLAYOFF PUSH- The RailRiders are 8-2 in their last ten games to make a mid-season push up in the International League standings. The team now sits tied for 9th place just 3.5 games behind the Columbus Clippers with 47 contests to go.

WHAT DID WILL DO?- Will Warren made his Major League debut last night as a spot starter for Gerrit Cole who was scratched due to 'general body fatigue.' Warren allowed a run in the first and a three-run homer to Austin Hays in the second but then settled in nicely. He ended up tossing five and a third frames of four-run ball with four hits, two walks, and a hit batter. The righty struck out six, including Bryce Harper as his first big leauge K. The Yankees #7 prospect was originally drafted in the 8th round in 2021 out of Southern Lousiana.

SMITH'S SUCCESS- Kevin Smith has had a phenomenal past two months for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he continues to get more playing time. His third home run of the season last night was the game winning run while he made great defensive plays in the infield to save the ball. Smith holds a .253 average on the season in 59 games but batted .355 in June and .296 in July.

BICKFORD'S BALL- Phil Bickford got his fifth save of the season last night lowering his ERA to 3.57 in 28 games. In 35.1 innings, he has allowed just 13 walks to 42 strikeouts. Bickford made four appearances with New York earlier this summer.

