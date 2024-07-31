Scott II, Walker Each Smack Home Run in Memphis Win over Durham
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 7-4 win over the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday night at Durham.
With Memphis trailing in the top of the fifth inning, center fielder Victor Scott II smacked his third home run of the road trip, a grand slam to put the Redbirds in front. One pitch later, designated hitter Jordan Walker clubbed his sixth home run of the season to push the score to 5-2. Scott II and Walker each reached base twice, scored twice and drove in at least two runs in the win.
Right fielder Matt Koperniak added to his stellar start to the series with a 3-for-4 night. Shortstop Jose Fermin went 2-for-3 with a run scored while second baseman Thomas Saggese drove in an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
Starting pitcher Victor Santos (4-7) posted one of his best starts of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on four hits, walked none and struck out six. MLB Rehabber Riley O'Brien tossed a clean inning with a strikeout in relief.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, August 6 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
