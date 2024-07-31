Bisons and WooSox Rained out Wednesday Night

July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox were postponed on Wednesday night due to inclement weather that rendered the field unplayable.

The two teams are scheduled to make up the contest on Thursday afternoon starting at 12:15 p.m. The Bisons and Worcester will meet for two seven inning games with at least a 30 minute break in between the games as a result.

