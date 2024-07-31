Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 31 vs. Omaha

July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (15-13, 64-37) vs. Rochester Red Wings (17-11, 55-46)

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Noah Cameron (NR) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 7.31)

STORM = CHASED: The Rochester Red Wings opened up their six-game series against Omaha with a huge night on offense, with a home run each from 2B JACK DUNN, 1B JOEY MENESES, C DREW MILLAS, and 3B BRADY HOUSE ...on the mound, RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, LHP TIM CATE, and RHP LUIS REYES combined to throw 3.0 scoreless innings in relief of RHP KYLE LUCKHAM, who earned his first Triple-A win...defensively, the Wings turned three double-plays to extend their lead in the International League in that category to 91...Rochester looks to make it three consecutive wins tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Noah Cameron...

Rochester beat Omaha 15-4 on Tuesday night...this is tied for the most runs the Wings offense has scored this season (G1 on 5/26 @SWB)...

Millas and Meneses each scored four runs last night...this was the second time since at least 2004 that two players have at least scored four runs in the same game (6/13/2023 vs. SWB).

JOEY THE MENACE: 1B JOEY MENESES launched his third home run in his last four games last night, a two-run shot that traveled 384 feet into the visitors' bullpen in left field...he has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, hitting 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, and four runs...

Meneses now has 90 MiLB home runs and 23 with the Red Wings.

ALL ABOARD: CF DYLAN CREWS went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI in Tuesday's contest...since he made his Triple-A debut on 6/18, the Nationals top-ranked prospect is tied with OF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN for the most doubles on the team (9), and has logged the second-most hits (34), extra-base hits (14), and home runs (4)...

His third hit marked the 125th of his professional career.

WITH A LITTLE BIT OF LUCK(HAM): RHP KYLE LUCKHAM picked up his first Triple-A win on the mound last night, delivering 5.0 innings of work in his second start with the Red Wings...the right-hander allowed three earned on five hits while striking out four and walking one...he has now logged the most innings pitched among all Nationals Minor Leaguers (107.0), passing teammate and Saturday's starting pitcher RHP BRAD LORD ...

His 1.29 WHIP is fifth-best among qualified starting pitchers in the organization.

TOOK IT TO THE HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE delivered his first career home run at Innovative Field and second in Triple-A Tuesday night, a 420-foot shot that left the bat at 104.3 MPH...the Georgia native finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, walk, and three runs...

This is tied for the 16th-farthest home run by a Red Wing this season.

HOW DO YOU DREW?: C DREW MILLAS finished the night 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk, and four runs...the 2019 draft pick now holds a .313 batting average (51-for-163) which is tied for second highest among catchers in the International League...this would be the fourth-highest batting average by a Red Wing catcher since at least 2004 (min. 150 AB), and highest since Tomas Telis hit .330 (101-for-327) in 2019.

HE'S DUNN IT AGAIN: 2B JACK DUNN launched his seventh home run of the year and first since 6/15 against SWB last night, a 404-foot shot that came off that bat at 98.5 MPH... he finished 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two walks, and two runs scored...

This is Dunn's farthest home run as a Rochester Red Wing.

IT'S A TEN(A)!: SS JOSÉ TENA made his Red Wings debut Tuesday night in the 15-4 win...Tena is the 51st Red Wing to appear in a game this year and the 25th different positional player...the Dominican Republic native was previously with Columbus (CLE), where he hit .298 (110-for-369)...

Prior to the trade that sent Tena to Washington on 7/30, he had played in 90 games with Columbus (CLE) and posted a .294 batting average (110-for-369)...his 110 hits are one off the International League-lead (Troy Johnston, JAX).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.