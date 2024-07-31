Mud Hens' 9th Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to the Indians
July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens experienced a similar outcome to last night's game, falling just short to the Indians with a 7-5 loss.
The first pitch went down in Indianapolis at 7:09 PM on a beautiful Wednesday night. The game remained quiet with many hits but also many catches, making it an easy 1-2-3 inning. Riley Unroe managed a single on a line drive to right field during the top of the second inning, but three outs ended the inning quickly. During the bottom of the second inning, the Indians managed a home run, which put the first run on the scoreboard, but the Mud Hens shut down that inning quickly after.
At the top of the third inning, Parker Meadows singled on a line drive to shortstop and attempted to steal second base but was caught. The Indians managed another home run during the bottom of the third, which increased their lead by two runs.
It was a quick top of the fourth inning for the Hens, and after a few singles from the Indians in the bottom of the fourth, a force-out double play and strikeout ended their opportunities. Drew Maggi at shortstop threw it to Luis Santana at second base and earned the double play. During the fifth inning, the Hens couldn't manage any action, so the Indians took over the bats. The Indians earned themselves two more runs off a double and a sacrifice double play from Andrew Navigato to Stephen Scott, then to Santana.
In the top of the sixth inning, Spencer Torkelson drew a walk and Justice Bigbie singled on a sharp line drive to center field, but it wasn't enough to earn a run. The attempt to shut down the Indians during the bottom of the sixth was proven during a play from shortstop Maggi to catcher Scott.
In the top of the seventh inning, Unroe hit a double on a line drive to left field. That made for his twelfth double this season. Unfortunately, nothing could come of it. The Indians earned their fifth run, and the top of the eighth inning was quiet for the Hens.
The Mud Hens couldn't catch a break after a home run from the Indians, but they never gave up. Bigbie hit another single on a line drive to left field, and Unroe followed that with a walk. This game wasn't over. Maggi hit a fly ball to center field, and the bases were loaded. Scott hit a ground ball which made its way to left field, earning him a single, and Bigbie and Unroe ran home. The Hens' first two runs were on the board. Santana drew a walk, and Anthony Bemboom as well, which brought Maggi home. After a mound visit, Torkelson also took a walk, and another run came in for the Mud Hens. Although Jace Jung grounded out, it allowed another run to come home, and it was beginning to look easy for the Hens. After five quick runs, the Indians still took the victory.
The Mud Hens will go against the Indians again tomorrow, with the first pitch scheduled at 7:05 PM.
Notables:
Stephen Scott (1-4, 2RBI)
Lael Lockhart (6.2 IP, 6K's)
