PEEPS® X 'PIGS Collab: Two Iconic Lehigh Valley Brands Unveil Co-Branded Merchandise, Promotion

July 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Two of the most beloved brands in the Lehigh Valley - the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and PEEPS® - have partnered to produce a new merchandise line that is sure to titillate the tastebuds of baseball fans and marshmallow aficionados alike with their PEEPS® x 'PIGS collaboration!

The PEEPS® x 'PIGS collaboration highlights the IronPigs 'Salute to PEEPS® Night' which will take place on Saturday, August 24th. That night's IronPigs game will be filled with PEEPSONALITY®, featuring promotions and activities related to the crossover celebrating all things PEEPS® Marshmallow, including special appearances by the PEEPSMOBILE® and Chick mascot.

The PEEPS® x 'PIGS collab features a full suite of merchandise that includes co-branded caps, shirts and even jerseys. The soon-to-be popular jerseys and tees recognize the new and fictitious team name, IronPEEPS! Caps feature the familiar 'Pigs name but in a PEEPS®-themed style. The full line of merchandise can be seen and purchased at shopironpigs.com or at the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park. Merchandise will also be available at the IronPigs 'Salute to PEEPS® Night.' Plus, a portion of all PEEPS® x 'PIGS merchandise sales will go to the non-profit IronPigs Charities in support of its mission to provide educational and recreational opportunities to Lehigh Valley youth of all abilities.

On August 24th, the IronPigs will be featuring a PEEPS®- inspired menu item. However, the menu item is yet to be determined as fans will be able to suggest their own PEEPS® menu items between now and August 14th. Together, PEEPS® and IronPigs representatives will choose the winning entry to be featured and served on August 24th. To submit your entry, fans should send their detailed PEEPS®-inspired recipe(s) to [email protected]. The winning entry will be selected based on creativity, the item's inclusion of PEEPS® Marshmallow and its ability to be served to up to 10,000 fans attending the game on August 24th.

Tickets for the PEEPS® x 'PIGS game may be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com or by calling the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447). The PEEPS® x 'PIGS apparel will not be worn on field by the IronPigs. The IronPigs will also be hosting fireworks at the conclusion of the game on August 24th for all PEEPS® x 'PIGS fans to enjoy.

"This might be our sweetest promotion yet," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It's an honor to place our two fun and well-recognized brands together to celebrate PEEPS®!"

"PEEPS® is incredibly excited to ham it up with the IronPigs on August 24th," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "This sweet collaboration is a perfect blend of our beloved Marshmallow candies and the exciting world of baseball, and we can't wait for fans to enjoy the unique PEEPS® x 'PIGS experience!"

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands - PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. Just Born has been a part of family traditions and memories for more than 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

