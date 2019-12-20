Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 3-1 on Thursday Night

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Taylor Richart scored the lone goal for the Utah Grizzlies, as they fall to the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night at BOK Center to end a 7 game point streak.

The Oilers got off to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Jared Thomas scored a power play goal 5:31 into the game. They made it a 2-0 game after Ian McNulty scored with 2:28 left in the first. Tulsa outshot Utah 16 to 5 in the period.

Richart scored his 9th goal of the season 5:41 into the second. JC Brassard and Ty Lewis got the assists. Richart's goal meant that he passed last year's total of 8. He tied for the league lead for goals by a defenseman with 17 in the 2017-18 season.

The only goal scored in the third period was an empty net goal by Charlie Sampair with 56 seconds left in the game. Tulsa outshot Utah 32 to 25 in the game. Grizzlies goaltender Mason McDonald stopped 29 of 31 in the contest.

It was the first season meeting between the two clubs, who will meet in a 3 game series at Maverik Center on December 27th, 28th and 30th. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

Next game for the Grizzlies is on Friday night as the Grizzlies take on the Kansas City Mavericks from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Face-off is at 6:05 pm mountain time.

