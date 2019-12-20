Railers Shutout 2-0 in Brampton

December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Brampton, Ontario - The Worcester Railers HC (8-17-1-0, 17pts) were shutout vs. the Brampton Beast (17-10-1-0, 35pts) 2-0 on Friday evening in front of 2,272 fans at the CAA Centre. The Railers will play the Beast on Saturday at 4pm from the CAA Centre before heading on holiday break.

Ian Milosz made 31 saves in net in his first ever professional game on the road. Brampton got goals from David Vallorani and Jackson Leef while Alex Dubeau made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season, his second vs. Worcester, and his ninth win of the year.

It did not take Brampton long to get on the scoreboard as David Vallorani (14th) was able to sneak one past Ian Milosz from behind the goal line just 46 seconds into the first period. It took Worcester about seven minutes in to register their first shot on net as things started to even out with Brampton holding the edge in shots 13-8 through 20 minutes of play and a 1-0 lead.

The Railers put on a strong showing in the second period which featured no score but Worcester outshooting Brampton 15-7 in the frame to capture the shot lead 23-20 through 40 minutes of play. Worcester still trailed 1-0 heading into the dressing room.

After a spectacular save from Alex Dubeau on Nic Pierog Brampton was able to counter the other way on a three on two rush led by Jackson Leef (6th) who wristed one along from the right circle by the glove of Ian Milosz at 11:16 to give Brampton a 2-0 lead which proved to be the final result.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star.... Jackson Leef (1-0-1) 2nd star: David Vallorani (1-0-1) 1st star: Alex Dubeau (33 saves, Win) ....final shots were 33-33 .... Alex Dubeau (9-5-0) made 33 saves in net for Brampton.... Ian Milosz (1-1-0) made 31 saves on 33 shots for Worcester while Evan Buitenhuis served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Brampton went 0-for-4.... Cody Payne, Ross Olsson Anthony Florentino, and Tanner Pond (inj) did not dress for Worcester.... Mike Cornell, David Quenneville, Jakub Skarek, and Linus Soderstrom are currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Ivan Chukarov returned to the lineup after not dressing the last five games.... JD Dudek returned to the lineup after missing the last two games.... Nic Pierog led Worcester with five shots on net.... Ryan MacKinnon skated in his 100thpro game his 92ndwith Worcester.... It was the third time this season Worcester had been shutout the first since November 2nd..... Worcester is now 8-10-1-2 all-time vs. the Beast and 3-6-0-2 at the CAA Centre.

What's on tap - HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

On Saturday, the Railers and Beast battle 4pm start on at the CAA Centre. Coverage begins 30 minutes before puck drop on 98.9 Nash Icon. After a four-day holiday break, the Railers head to Adirondack on Dec 27 for a 7pm start time vs. the Thunder.

On Saturday, Dec 28 the Railers host the Maine Mariners at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS NIGHT with the first 2,000 fans receiving a pair of Railers holiday socks presented by UniBank. Saturday Night Signings will feature a Railers player(s) signing autographs during the first intermission in the Fallon Health Pavilion. Tickets start at just $15!

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.