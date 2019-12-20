Nathan Noel Reassigned to Rockford

December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that forward Nathan Noel has been reassigned by the Chicago Blackhawks to the Rockford IceHogs.

Noel, 22, has played 24 games in a Fuel uniform this season, tallying four goals and eight assists. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18 after playing four years with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks (113th overall), Noel has split time with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and the Indy Fuel. Appearing in 63 AHL games, the native of St. John's, Newfoundland has registered three goals and four assists.

