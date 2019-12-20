Mavs Defeated by Utah Friday Night, 4-1
December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 4-1 by the Utah Grizzlies Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Grizzlies forward Tim McGauley had four points on the night with two goals and two assists. Mavs defenseman Justin Woods scored the lone goal for Kansas City. The Mavericks now face Tulsa at home Saturday night.
First Period
-Utah opened the scoring on a goal by Ty Lewis (7) at 13:13 of the first period. Griffen Molino and Tim McGauley assisted on the goal.
-The Grizzlies doubled their lead with 1:20 to go in the first period on a goal by Jack Jenkins. Taylor Richart and McGauley assisted on the goal.
-Utah outshot the Mavericks 14-7 in the period.
Second Period
-Mavericks defenseman Justin Woods cut the Grizzlies lead in half at 3:44 of the second period. Terrance Amorosa and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal.
-The teams tied in shot total in the period, 9-9.
Third Period
-McGauley put the Grizzlies up 3-1 with an unassisted goal 33 seconds into the third period.
-McGauley again found the back of the net with his second goal and fourth point of the night. Brandon Saigeon assisted on the goal.
Notes & Streaks
-Terrance Amorosa now has five points in his last three games on a goal and four assists.
-Mavs goalie Nick Schneider finished the night with 21 saves on 25 shots.
-The Mavericks went two-for-two on the penalty kill and zero-for-two on the power play.
The Mavs play at home again Saturday, as the Mavericks will don specialty ugly Christmas sweater jerseys against the Tulsa Oilers. The jerseys will then be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Restoration House, an organization who assists survivors of human trafficking. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive alpine hats courtesy of Safelite AutoGlass. After Saturday's game, the Mavericks head to the ECHL holiday break and won't play again until December 27 at the Cincinnati Cyclones.
