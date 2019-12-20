Concert Rescheduled

Duluth, GA - The K-Pop post-game concert slated for December 27, has been rescheduled and will be added to a later date this season. The time of the game, that was pushed back to 6:30 PM to accommodate the show, will remain the same.

The yet to be determined date will still feature the YMG Trainees. The Korean Pop band that has gained quite a following in the Atlanta metro area is still excited to play after a Gladiators game this season.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins.

