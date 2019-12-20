ECHL Transactions - December 20
December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 20, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Chad McDonald, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Freddy Gerard, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG
Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on reserve
Delete Eamon McAdam, G recalled by Binghamton
Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG [12/19]
Allen:
Add Gary Steffes, F signed contract, added to active roster
Atlanta:
Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve
Brampton:
Add Matt McLeod, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nathan Todd, F loaned to Manitoba
Cincinnati:
Add Michael Houser, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve
Delete Pascal Aquin, F recalled by Rochester
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from reserve
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Ross, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve
Delete Brady Shaw, F loaned to Cleveland
Greenville:
Add William Lochead, D assigned by Springfield
Idaho:
Add Nolan Gluchowski, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Max Coatta, F activated from reserve
Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Jake Schultz, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dylan McLaughlin, F assigned by Rockford
Add Mathew Thompson, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)
Delete Nathan Noel, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Regan Nagy, F activated from reserve
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Garret Ross, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve
Delete Matthew VanVoorhis, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Saar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Kansas City:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Parsons, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Eddie Matsushima, F signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Tanner Karty, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG
Delete Tyler Parks, G loaned to Tucson
Toledo:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Bonis, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve
