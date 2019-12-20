ECHL Transactions - December 20

December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 20, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Chad McDonald, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Freddy Gerard, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG

Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on reserve

Delete Eamon McAdam, G recalled by Binghamton

Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG [12/19]

Allen:

Add Gary Steffes, F signed contract, added to active roster

Atlanta:

Add Logan Nelson, F activated from reserve

Brampton:

Add Matt McLeod, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nathan Todd, F loaned to Manitoba

Cincinnati:

Add Michael Houser, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on reserve

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve

Delete Pascal Aquin, F recalled by Rochester

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn St-Amant, F activated from reserve

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Ross, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

Delete Brady Shaw, F loaned to Cleveland

Greenville:

Add William Lochead, D assigned by Springfield

Idaho:

Add Nolan Gluchowski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Max Coatta, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeff King, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Jake Schultz, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dylan McLaughlin, F assigned by Rockford

Add Mathew Thompson, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Delete Nathan Noel, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Regan Nagy, F activated from reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Garret Ross, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve

Delete Matthew VanVoorhis, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Saar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Kansas City:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Parsons, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Joe Masonius, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Salkeld, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Eddie Matsushima, F signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Tanner Karty, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG

Delete Tyler Parks, G loaned to Tucson

Toledo:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Bonis, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Ruby, G placed on reserve

