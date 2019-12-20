Game Preview: Gladiators at IceMen, December 20, 2019

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Friday December 20, 2019 at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #11

Referee: Jacob Rekucki (#20) Linesmen: Killian McNamara (#90) & Trent Williams (#48)

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Atlanta Gladiators. The Icemen are coming off a four-games in five days stretch in which the team posted a 1-3-0 record. Despite the tough week, all four games were decided by one goal. The Icemen defeated the Gladiators last Friday in Duluth, Georgia. Meanwhile, the Gladiators are coming off a forgettable 7-0 road defeat on Wednesday against the Florida Everblades. Jacksonville trails the Gladiators by just two points in a very cluttered South Division. Jacksonville currently sits in seventh place, but is just five points shy of third place positioning.

Series History: Tonight's marks the sixth of 12 meetings between the two teams this season. Atlanta leads the All-Time series 15-8-3-0 and the season series 3-2-0.

About the Icemen: The Icemen's roster was bolstered on Thursday with the return of last season's leading scorer Wacey Rabbit. Rabbit led the Icemen in points (60), goals (29) and assists (31). The addition of Rabbit comes at a good time as Jacksonville will be without forward Emerson Clark (3 games) and defenseman Dalton Thrower (1 game) who are each serving league suspensions....Veteran forward Mike Hedden leads the Icemen in scoring against Atlanta with eight points (2g, 6a).

About the Gladiators: Nick Bligh has continued his assault on the Icemen this season. Seven of Bligh's 13 points scored this season have come against Jacksonville. Bligh has now amassed 20 points (13g, 7a) against the Icemen dating back to last season....Forward Dante Hannoun has posted five points in five games against Jacksonville this season.....The Gladiators are fourth in the league averaging 34.67 shots per game.

Next Home Game

Saturday, December 21, vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game & Star Wars Night! Bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game and throw it out onto the ice when the Icemen score their first goal. The Icemen will distribute the stuffed toys to local children's charities for the holidays.

