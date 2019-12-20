Goaltender Eamon McAdam Recalled to Binghamton
December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Eamon McAdam has been recalled to the Binghamton Devils.
McAdam, 25, has appeared in 18 games this season and has posted a 3.65 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. The Perkasie, PA native joined the Thunder after signing with the Binghamton Devils this past offseason.
McAdam was drafted 70th overall (3rd round) by the New York Islanders in 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'3, 198 pound netminder played three seasons collegiately at Penn State University.
Check out the Adirondack Thunder Statistics
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder goaltender Eamon McAdam
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2019
- Solar Bears Add Eddie Matsushima - Orlando Solar Bears
- Goaltender Eamon McAdam Recalled to Binghamton - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Defeat Grizzlies 3-1 on Thursday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Extinguish Red-Hot Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.