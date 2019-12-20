K-Wings Ride Sadowy Hat Trick to Dramatic Comeback Win

KALAMAZOO, MI - A hat trick from forward Dylan Sadowy, including two goals in the final 3:51 of the third period, led the Kalamazoo Wings (8-14-3-0) to an eventual 6-5 overtime win over the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday at Wings Event Center.

A breakaway goal from Matheson Iacopelli four minutes into overtime sealed the come-from-behind victory, after Sadowy completed his hat trick with 48.3 seconds remaining and goaltender Jake Kielly pulled for the extra attacker.

Kalamazoo fell behind 2-0 in the first half of the first period, when Cincinnati's Shaw Boomhower opened the scoring with a net-front tap-in, followed by a Justin Vaive deflection goal on a Cyclones power play. Justin Taylor brought the K-Wings back to within one, when he slammed a rebound into the net on a power play. Sadowy then tied the game at 2-2 with his first of the game, but Cincinnati scored 18 seconds later, when Nate Mitton chipped in a rebound to put the Cyclones up 3-2 after one.

Another power play goal from Cincinnati's Kurt Gosselin made it 4-2 early in the second period, but Adam Dauda tipped a shot from Connor Schmidt late in the frame to close the gap entering the third.

A third Cyclones power play marker from Justin Schultz with 6:14 left in the third period pushed Cincinnati's lead back to two, but Sadowy cleaned up his own rebound in front of Michael Houser's net to make it 5-4 with 3:51 remaining. His game-tying goal to complete Kalamazoo's first hat trick of the season came out of a goal-mouth scramble in the final minute.

The K-Wings travel to Wheeling, West Virginia for a 7:05 p.m. battle with the Nailers at WesBanco Arena in the final game before the holiday break. Kalamazoo returns home next Friday, Dec. 27 to face the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

