K-Wings Ride Sadowy Hat Trick to Dramatic Comeback Win
December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - A hat trick from forward Dylan Sadowy, including two goals in the final 3:51 of the third period, led the Kalamazoo Wings (8-14-3-0) to an eventual 6-5 overtime win over the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday at Wings Event Center.
A breakaway goal from Matheson Iacopelli four minutes into overtime sealed the come-from-behind victory, after Sadowy completed his hat trick with 48.3 seconds remaining and goaltender Jake Kielly pulled for the extra attacker.
Kalamazoo fell behind 2-0 in the first half of the first period, when Cincinnati's Shaw Boomhower opened the scoring with a net-front tap-in, followed by a Justin Vaive deflection goal on a Cyclones power play. Justin Taylor brought the K-Wings back to within one, when he slammed a rebound into the net on a power play. Sadowy then tied the game at 2-2 with his first of the game, but Cincinnati scored 18 seconds later, when Nate Mitton chipped in a rebound to put the Cyclones up 3-2 after one.
Another power play goal from Cincinnati's Kurt Gosselin made it 4-2 early in the second period, but Adam Dauda tipped a shot from Connor Schmidt late in the frame to close the gap entering the third.
A third Cyclones power play marker from Justin Schultz with 6:14 left in the third period pushed Cincinnati's lead back to two, but Sadowy cleaned up his own rebound in front of Michael Houser's net to make it 5-4 with 3:51 remaining. His game-tying goal to complete Kalamazoo's first hat trick of the season came out of a goal-mouth scramble in the final minute.
The K-Wings travel to Wheeling, West Virginia for a 7:05 p.m. battle with the Nailers at WesBanco Arena in the final game before the holiday break. Catch the action on ECHL TV or 1660 AM, The Fan, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. Kalamazoo returns home next Friday, Dec. 27 to face the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Visit kwings.com for tickets!
--
Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
