Solar Bears Add Eddie Matsushima
December 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Eddie Matsushima on an ECHL Standard Player Contract.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward began his professional career last spring with Pensacola, posting 13 points (6g-7a) and 14 penalty minutes in 15 games.
Prior to turning pro, the Verona, Wisconsin native played college hockey for the University of Wisconsin - River Falls, where he collected 84 points (38g-46a) and 120 penalty minutes in 109 games for the Falcons program, and was twice named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.
Matsushima played junior hockey for the Coulee Region Chill of the North American Hockey League, where he picked up 79 points (33g-46a) and 127 penalty minutes in 167 games.
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears face the South Carolina Stingrays tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light; fans can take advantage of $5 domestic drafts during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
