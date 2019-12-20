Solar Bears Add Eddie Matsushima

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Eddie Matsushima on an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward began his professional career last spring with Pensacola, posting 13 points (6g-7a) and 14 penalty minutes in 15 games.

Prior to turning pro, the Verona, Wisconsin native played college hockey for the University of Wisconsin - River Falls, where he collected 84 points (38g-46a) and 120 penalty minutes in 109 games for the Falcons program, and was twice named to the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference Team.

Matsushima played junior hockey for the Coulee Region Chill of the North American Hockey League, where he picked up 79 points (33g-46a) and 127 penalty minutes in 167 games.

