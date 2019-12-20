Oilers Extinguish Red-Hot Grizzlies

TULSA, OK- The Oilers ended Utah's seven-game point streak Thursday night, defeating the Grizzlies 3-1 in a fantastic defensive effort at the BOK Center.

The Oilers picked up right where they left off on Sunday afternoon, jumping all over the Grizzlies in the opening frame. Adam Pleskach - who tied Doug Lawrence for the franchise record for all-time games played - spun the puck to Robby Jackson, who found Jared Thomas on the back door for a power play tally, Thomas' fourth goal of the season. Ian McNulty extended the Oilers' lead at the 17:32 mark, depositing a rebound off a Danny Moynihan shot, bringing the game to 2-0. The Oilers outshot the Grizzlies 16-5 by the end of the period.

Taylor Richart snagged a clearance attempt at the blue line before walking down into the right-wing circle and sniping the puck over the shoulder of Devin Williams 5:41 into the middle frame, bringing the score to 2-1. The goal was the lone tally of the middle frame in a period that saw the Grizzlies outshoot the Oilers 13-9.

The Oilers worked tirelessly in the final frame to keep one of the hottest teams in the ECHL at bay, shutting down their top line consistently. The team's hard work eventually paid off when Charlie Sampair found the empty net, closing the scoring out with 56 seconds remaining.

The Oilers look ahead to a pair of road games, starting off Friday in Wichita before continuing on to Kansas City on Saturday. The Oilers will then have six days off before playing the Grizzlies on Dec. 27, 28 and 30 at the Maverik Center.

